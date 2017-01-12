In another episode of YouTube channel JerryRigEverything trying to destroy gadgets and devices, the lucky smartphone to be tortured this time around is Huawei’s Honor 8. The mid-tier device was released last year and has received some pretty good reviews, particularly when it comes to value for money. Now we get to see if it is durable enough as the smartphone undergoes the ultimate scratch and bend test from Jack. Spoiler alert: It survives! Not with excellent flying colors, but it lives to see another day.

The first test is to see if at what scale of hardness the front of the phone will get scratched. Most smartphones get to level 5 or 6, and this one is no exemption. It started showing scratches at the fifth level with its Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The good news is that is not insurmountable as you only need to add a screen protector to keep it scratch-free, hopefully. The back panel which gives off a psychedelic 3D kind of vibe with its 15 different layers, fared better and got scratched at level 6.

The materials for its side frames, power and volume buttons, and speakers is metal so there should be no problems with that, and even with the fingerprint scanner and the dual camera lenses. The fire test confirmed that it has an LCD panel (although we already knew that) and survived the open flame for 11 seconds before turning black and then working properly after a few seconds.

Lastly, the bend test didn’t manage to snap the Honor 8 in half. It did flex a bit into an S shape but he then was able to bring it back to its original shape, all without actually damaging the device. So yes, Huawei’s smartphone survived the test.