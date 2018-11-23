Huawei has many phone offerings these days. The latest is from its sub-brand Honor. The Honor 10 Lite is now available in China where you can order directly from the Honor website. This appears to be an early release since Huawei usually rolls out the Honor Lite during Q1 of each year. The Honor 9 Lite rolled out in January while the Honor 8 Lite was released February last year. This only shows Huawei is always ready to introduce new phones.

The Honor 10 Lite is available in four color options. They are as follows: Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, Lily White, and Midnight Black. You can purchase from Vmall or Honor.cn if you live in China. Select retail stores will also sell this particular mid-range Android phone.

Honor 10 Lite has three versions: the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model that sells for CNY1,399 (about $200), the 6GB RAM with 64GB model that costs CNY 1,699 ($245), and the 6GB RAM with 128GB version that is priced at CNY1,899 ($275).

It may remind you of other Honor phones but this one is “smarter” with AI. As with some of the more recent Huawei phones, this one boasts a “Higher Intelligence”. The phone comes equipped with 4GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, dual 13MP and 2MP depth sensing rear cameras, 24MP selfie shooter, HiSilicon 12 nm SoC processor, 24MP selfie shooter with AI and Portrait Mode, and a 3000mAh battery.

The phone runs on the latest MIUI based on Android 9 Pie already.

Honor 10 Lite Key Specs:

• OS: MIUI, Android 9 Pie

• Processor: 2.2GHz HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor

• Display: 6.21-inch display, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 415 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio

• Dimensions: 154.80 x 73.64 x 7.95mm

• Weight: 162g

• Battery: 3000mAh

• RAM: 4GB or 6GB

• Storage: 64GB or 128GB

• Cam: 13MP (f/1.8) and 2MP secondary camera (rear)

• Cam: 24MP (front)

• Connectivity: Dual-SIM (GSM and GSM), Wi-Fi, Active 4G, GPS, Bluetooth

• Others: Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope

SOURCE: Honor