Huawei is scheduled to launch the new Honor 10 today, April 19. D-Day has come and so now we’ve got a glimpse of the new Honor smartphone. We’ve seen the leaked photo and possible official renders that surfaced. The phone is now listed on Vmall with a ¥2599.00 which is about $414 in the United States. This one is different from the Huawei P20 and P20 Plus but it also offers almost premium specs starting with the 5.84-inch 19:9 display screen and dual rear cameras.

No, there are no triple cameras but the dual rear cams are just as powerful as those found in last year’s flagship devices. Looking at the design, the Honor 10 may remind you of the P20. There’s a notch up top the front display and we know this allows for a bigger screen real estate. The areas on the left and right can still be used to show alerts, notifications, and other icons.

The Honor 10 also comes equipped with a 5.84-inch LCD screen, 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in front, face unlock feature, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and a 2.4GHz Kirin 970 processor. When it comes to imaging, there’s a 24MP selfie camera and dual 24MP + 16MP rear shooters with f/1.8 aperture. The Kirin processor delivers AI capabilities for smarter imaging features.

Pricing is set at 2599 rmb ($414) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB model. The 6GB RAM with 128GB version is 2999 rmb ($478). You can pre-order starting today but the device will roll out starting April 27, Friday.

Huawei Honor 10 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.1

• Processor: 2.4GHz HUAWEI Kirin 970

• Display: 5.84-inch LCD screen, 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: –

• Battery: 3400mAh

• RAM: 6GB

• Storage: 64GB or 128GB

• Cam: 24MP + 16MP (rear)

• Cam: 24MP (front)

• Connectivity: dual-SIM slots, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and A-GPS with GLONASS

• Others: 3.5mm headphone jack

SOURCE: VMALL