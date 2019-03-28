It wasn’t just new smartphones that Huawei introduced to the public. Alongside the new P30 smartphone series, they also unveiled the new Huawei Freelace, a pair of wireless earphones that boasts of a more convenient way to pair with your device. It also is “exquisitely designed” while offering powerful audio quality so you can listen comfortably to your favorite music and podcasts. Plus it comes with long battery life and also an easier to charge it on the go in case you run out of juice.

One of the selling points of the Huawei Freelace is that it’s pretty easy to pair, unlike a lot of the Bluetooth devices where it can sometimes become pretty complicated. You just have to separate the right earbud and its cable and you’ll see a USB Type-C connector. Attach it to any Huawei smartphone that is running on EMUI 9.1 and then get started on the Bluetooth pairing through Huawei HiPair.

Always ready to play. Supporting HUAWEI HiPair, #HUAWEIFreelace can easily be paired with and fast charged by Huawei smartphones intuitively-by simply plugging into the device. pic.twitter.com/FOGHipA1kX — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 26, 2019

This also means that you can actually charge your Freelace through reverse charging with any Huawei USB-C device. That will give you an extra four hours of juice. But you may not need to do that as often since on a single charge, the earphones should last you 18 hours of playback or 13 hours of talk time if you use it more for talking than listening.

In terms of quality, each of the speakers in the earbuds have a large dynamic driver unit that should be able to give you a “punch bass and smooth treble”. The microphones have an additional channel for air ventilation so you shouldn’t sound so breathy when talking to someone. Features-wise, it’s also packed with things like Magnetic Switch, built-in Hall Sensor, connect both sides to sleep mode, in-line controls, two-second press to activate Google Assistant, etc.

The Huawei Freelace will be available starting April 1 in select countries. It will come in Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, Emerald Green, and Moonlight Silver. They have not mentioned any pricing yet but we’ll probably know before it hits the market.

SOURCE: Huawei