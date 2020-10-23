Apart from the Mate 40 series, Huawei has also introduced a new pair of wireless headphones. The Huawei FreeBuds Studio is real and it’s ready to challenge similar products from Bose, Sony, and even the upcoming Apple AirPods Studio. Huawei has its earbud technology applied onto a pair of over-the-ears headphones. It is a first from the Chinese OEM but it already makes an impression with its ANC technology. The aesthetics are simple—metallic matte texture, stainless steel cylindrical arms, and soft leather ear cups.

The ears can be more comfortable with the large ear cups. You may not even notice you are wearing something. The pad offers extra passive sound insulation while the headband is extendable up to 150 degrees. This means you can adjust the size for those with bigger heads.

The pair offers support for 4Hz to 48 KHz frequency range. The company uses a four-layer 40mm polymer diaphragm driver that can be customized. It uses a L2HC wireless audio chipset that allows up to 960 kbps. It’s limited though for the Huawei P40 and Mate 40 series running EMUI 11 or later.

The Huawei FreeBuds Studio offers three ANC modes. Huawei switches between them automatically depending on your environment. Noise cancellation up to 40 dB is achieved with the headphone’s dynamic ANC system. For voice calls, the six microphones will do their job to pick up the sound.

The pair also offers support for four-channel, dual-mode, and dual connection. You can use the touch-pad on the side to control the following: volume, skip track, play/pause music, trigger a voice assistant, or answer/reject voice calls.

The 299 euro ($350) Huawei FreeBuds Studio can last up to 20 hours with ANC in use. It can extend up to 24 hours when turned off. A quick ten-minute charge is enough to achieve extra five to eight hours of audio playback with ANC on/off, respectively. The pair will be available beginning November.