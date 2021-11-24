Huawei is no longer the top Chinese mobile OEM. We don’t think it will ever recover anytime soon but it doesn’t mean the company will just stop. We believe it still is doing its best. We can still look forward to new products, major OS upgrades, and minor software updates. EMUI 12 is expected to roll out to different Huawei phones. The EMUI 12 update is specifically designed for Huawei phones and tablets that won’t receive HarmonyOS–this means Huawei phones that are released outside China. It will still offer some HarmonyOS features.

The global beta testing has begun for some Huawei phone users earlier this month. Access to EMUI 12 has been ready. Huawei has also provided a list of all Huawei phones compatible with EMUI 12. OTA updates will roll out for these devices in the first half of 2022. They are as follows: Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, P40 Pro, P40, P20 Pro, P20, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10, Mate Xs, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30, P30 Pro/P30, Mate 20/Mate 20 X, Mate 20 X, Mate 20 RS, and Mate 20 Pro.

A number of Nova and Y series phones are also getting the update: Nova 7, Nova 7 SE, Nova 7i, Nova 5t, Nova 4/4E, Y9 Prime 2019, Y9s, and Y8p.

EMUI 12 is not exactly HarmonyOS but it will include a number of HarmonyOS-based features. The goal is an improved multi-device collaboration, better performance and privacy, and improved multi-device collaboration. Animations are also more natural and intuitive.

The new user interface presents three main colors: Black, White, and Blue. Check out the new control panel. The animations were inspired by nature so interactions will come out vivid and natural.

The EMUI 12 update delivers an all-new Control Panel. It lets you access frequently used settings with a simple swipe down. You can now easily and quickly manage audio files, WiFi networks, and Bluetooth devices. There is the Device + Smart Collaboration that lets you quickly switch between devices.

Some enhancements on the Control Panel also include easy transfer of audio from device to wireless devices, video to a smart screen, or edit photos from the phone on a laptop. Expect faster loading of apps and webpages and faster system response with the update.