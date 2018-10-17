The Huawei 20 Pro is set to make new waves this season and until the next worthy flagship comes along. The top Chinese OEM is clearly challenging Google who recently dropped the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. With the entrance of the new Mate 20 series, we’re seeing many possibilities one can imagine a smartphone can have like those five cameras on the Mate 20 Pro. Another major feature is wireless charging that makes things easier for most consumers.

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro boasts three rear cameras, a large AMOLED screen, and a 4200mAh battery. The phone offers AI, ‘higher intelligence’, and speed. The wireless charging feature supports a Qi-standard charger so you can quickly juice up the device.

There’s also the Wireless Reverse Charging which you can turn on under the settings. This allows you to charge another device that supports the same technology. Simply place the Mate 20 Pro back-to-back with a support phone like the iPhone XS Max, Galaxy Note 9, and Pixel 3.

Wireless charging is convenient when you hate cables or if there’s no outlet available. You can place the phone on a charging pad or beside another powerful smartphone. Only the Huawei Mate 20 Pro can do wireless charging for other devices.

VIA: SlashGear