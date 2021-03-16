Just last month, the HTC Wildfire E Lite was launched with light and simple design. The Taiwanese tech giant is still part of the mobile business and it’s introducing a new model: the HTC Wildfire E3. It is a follow-up to the HTC Wildfire E2 entry-level Android 10 smartphone that was announced in Russia back in August. The device has launched in Russia once again as another affordable smartphone offering. It’s making an impression with its quad cameras and a 4000mAh battery.

We are not sure if this will be available elsewhere but we know it’s been announced in Russia by HTC. The HTC Wildfire E3 doesn’t have much but the phone is decent enough to be your secondary phone or probably can be the first phone to give your child. It runs on an octa-core 2.0GHz Helio P22 processor from Mediatek.

It comes in either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB with memory expansion. There is a large 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The fingerprint scanner is on the rear so don’t expect one in front.

HTC Wildfire E3 Features

When it comes to imaging, the camera system offers a 13MP primary cam, 8MP ultra-wide angle, plus 2MP sensors for portrait and macro. There is a 13MP selfie camera under a waterdrop notch in the center. Other specs of the phone are as follows: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.2, Dual LTE support, USB-C port, and 4000 mAh battery.

You can choose between the Black or Blue HTC Wildfire E3. The phone only runs on Android 10. We have no idea if this can be upgraded to Android 11 by HTC. No word on availability and pricing yet.