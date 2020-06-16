HTC has been working on the Desire 20 Pro. We featured the renders over a week ago but today, the Taiwanese tech giant surprised us with the HTC U20 5G. Around the same time last year, the company announced the U19e and the Desire 19+ as new mid-rangers. We’re just glad to know the Taiwanese OEM has something new to offer after months of anticipation. We noted the HTC could launch a 5G flagship phone in Taiwan but we thought sometime in July. It came too early and we believe it is the 5G device we’ve been waiting for from HTC.

Aside from the HTC Desire 20 Pro, there is the HTC U20 5G. It’s a premium flagship smartphone offering that already comes with 5G connectivity. You see, there aren’t many 5G phones available in the market so we can say HTC has what it takes to make a comeback.

It may be too early to say that HTC has a bestseller but the HTC U20 5G can rival the OnePlus 8 or LG Velvet. It’s not too premium like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Huawei P40. They’re between the mid-range and premium categories just by looking at the specs. The Snapdragon 765G processor makes it mid-range but the 5G support makes it a better choice.

Let’s look at the specs. The phone boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD screen with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 8GB of RAM, 256GB onboard storage, a microSD card slot for memory expansion, Adreno 620, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, and a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging via Quick Charge 4.0.

When it comes to the camera department, there is a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture plus an 8MP wide-angle cam, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera is placed under a punch-hole display. The phone allows 4K video recording and also features a rear fingerprint reader, dual-frequency GPS, multi-function NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, and 5G. Price starts at 18,990 TWD which is about $640 in the US. It’s not clear if it will be released in other regions and the States.