HTC has a new phone offering. It’s ‘Something new for U’ as being teased the past few weeks. At first, we weren’t sure if HTC would release anything new this time after all the news we’ve been hearing. We learned HTC may stop manufacturing Android phones on its own but then again details of a new phone were also being leaked before official launch. The HTC U12 Life is now final and official, ready to deliver a better mobile experience, excellent imaging, and longer battery life.

HTC still has more rooms for improvement and the U12 Life is set to reflect “U”. The consumer, you, is the phone’s main target. It is designed to respond to your needs and wants, starting with the gorgeous design that includes a nice dual finish.

On the surface, you will see a combination of metal and acrylic glass unibody. There’s an 18:9 display enveloped in a solid body with an almost scratchless screen.

The HTC U12 Life is the mid-range variant of the U series. It’s affordable at only £299 which is about $390 when converted. Unfortunately, the phone won’t be released in the North American region.

HTC U12 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC Sense

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset

• Display: 6.0-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ 1080 x 2160 resolution

• Dimensions: 158.5 x 75.4 x 8.3mm

• Weight: 175g

• Battery: 3600mAh

• RAM: 4GB or 6GB

• Storage: 64GB or 128GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13MP with LED flash, f/2.0, HDR, face detection (front)

• Cam: 16MP and 5MP (dual rear) with dual LED flash, face detection, HDR, and f/2.0

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 5 , USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, NFC

• Others: Ambient light sensor, Compass, Motion G-sensor, Proximity sensor, Fingerprint, gyro, Magnetic sensor, and Sensor Hub for activity tracking