A new HTC U12 phone is arriving very soon. As early as January, we saw a smartphone with a full-screen bezel-less display. The HTC U12 aka HTC Imagine was shown off at a take event and specs were revealed before the official launch. We said it may feature a matte white metal and glass body. It will be the next-gen premium flagship offering and then we said it will be known as the HTC U12+ instead. It may only be the 2018 flagship phone from the brand. The phone will be announced in May and then flagship live photos appeared online.

New images appeared recently, showing us the possibility of a new design for the HTC U12 or U12+. We never said it may have a notch and true enough, the phone doesn’t look like it will be implementing a notch design. There are dual front-facing cameras, a glossy rear panel, dual rear camera setup in a horizontal orientation, and a rear fingerprint reader.

A specs sheet was spotted with information on the phone’s IP68 water-resistance, 12MP rear shooter with f/1.5 aperture, Quick Charge 4+ technology, a 5.5-inch Quad HD+, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Price of the phone may be set around 6,000 Yuan ($950).

VIA: Gizchina