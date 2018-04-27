Verizon Wireless made a mistake of publishing a web page containing information about the unannounced HTC U12. The listing was sighted but has since been removed already. An archived copy can still be seen so we now have a clear idea about HTC’s next flagship phone. We are sure Verizon will be rolling out the phone but not yet. Whoever made the mistake of publishing the embargo page must be in trouble right now. But hey, it’s nothing new in the mobile business. Teasers, leaked images, speculations, and early sightings in the wild are somewhat normal.

Not many details are listed but the page describes and confirms an HTC Android smartphone that features HTC USonic, HTC Sense Companion, and a frameless display. There will be a 6-inch Super WQHD LCD screen with Gorilla Glass display protection, 4K video recording capabilities, a 3500 mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option, and Quick charge 1.0 technology by Qualcomm. The phone is expected to arrive with IP68 dust- and splashproof rating.

The phone is also listed with LTE with GSM and Cat 12 LTE category support. The new flagship device will be powered by Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box from Verizon but we’re assuming it can be updated to Android 9.0 P OS once available.

VIA: Internet Archive

SOURCE: Verizon Wireless