The HTC U Ultra is finally getting the much-awaited Android 8.0 Oreo OS update. As early as August last year, HTC announced that the Oreo version will roll out for the U11, HTC 10, and the HTC U Ultra. The Unlocked HTC 10 and the HTC U11 in EMEA region got it in January. We haven’t heard anything new about the U Ultra but if you own one, you’ll be happy to know the 2.19.709.2 system update is now ready for download and installation. This update brings a bunch of system enhancements plus the Android 8.0 Oreo features.

We recommend you backup your data but according to HTC, the update doesn’t delete any data. Make sure you are connected to the Internet for a reliable connection. You can still download and update even when connected to mobile data but such may incur other extra charges and merchant fees.

For further questions about the update, head on to the HTC Customer Service page at htc.com. Feel free to direct your questions and complaints to HTC. Its internal team will try their best to return to you and provide answers or solutions as needed and as available. As with all other Oreo upgrades, this one will bring adaptive app icons, notification dots, picture-in-picture mode, and enhance battery management among others.

SOURCE: HTC