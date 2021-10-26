HTC is finally joining the wireless earbuds category. We’re not expecting much from the company but it just launched the HTC True Wireless Earbuds. It’s a new pair of earbuds that offer great sound all day. The pair offers ANC support and water resistance. The Taiwanese tech giant knows audio even when it’s not that popular in the mobile category. In the past, HTC would ship smartphones with their own headsets. HTC worked on improvements and so a new pair is ready to deliver wireless audio experience.

The pair is now up in the UK for £69 ($95). Expect active noise-cancelling (ANC) and the IPX5 rating. Which means you can enjoy premium sound listening. You can also enjoy some water-resistance so you know your earbuds won’t be destroyed.

The True Wireless Earbuds can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge. But with the 400mAh charging case, you can extend the life up to 86 hours. That’s already impressive for a pair that offers ANC. Disable the ANC and you’ll get more.

HTC’s True Wireless Earbuds Plus is now available in the UK. You can choose between the white or black pair.

The pair offers ultra-lightweight comfort. Each bud measures 18mm and weighs 4.5g. The pair is comfortable to wear as it is skin-friendly, ergonomic, and includes three different size earplugs.

The earbuds also offer simple touch controls: Stop/Play (Double tap right earbud), Answer call (Double tap), Hang up call (Double tap), Reject call (Long press for 3 seconds), Previous track (Long press left earbud for 3 seconds), Next track (Long press right earbud for 3 seconds), and Activate voice assistant (Double tap left earbud).