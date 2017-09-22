The biggest news that came out of the tech industry yesterday is that Google has signed a billion-dollar “agreement” with HTC to bring on the latters’ talents to work on hardware for the former. It’s a bit confusing although if you look at it, it’s technically a buyout scenario. But apparently that doesn’t mean that HTC will stop their plans for the rest of the year, if rumors are to be believed. A French website reports that a bezel-less U11 Plus will be available by November, along with the other devices that will be announced before 2017 ends.

The HTC U11 Plus, codenamed Ocean Master, will supposedly be the first from the brand to have a bezel-less display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which is the common trend among smartphones lately. It has a 5.99-inch panel and a 1440 x 2880 resolution and will be powered by Snapdragon 835. It will have either a 4GB or 6GB RAM and either a 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

Camera-wise, you get a 12MP main shooter and an 8MP front-facing camera. It will have IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, a squeezable frame that will enable the Edge Sense feature, and has support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0. It will reportedly be unveiled this November 11 in China, but no price range has been rumored as of yet.

This will supposedly be one of the three devices that will be announced by the end of the year. And HTC will continue to work on new smartphones reportedly. So while this whole Google buyout thing is still unclear, we just wait for what will happen to both companies.

VIA: Frandroid