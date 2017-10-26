Google has officially rolled out the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and now the duo is getting mixed reviews. While the Pixel 2’s camera is doing well in mobile photography by getting a high score in DxOMark, we’re hearing some issues like that blue tint and clicking sound. We have a feeling more problems will be made public in the coming weeks but hopefully, nothing too serious or something that will result in a recall.

Before the two Pixel phones were launched, the mobile industry was abuzz with the idea that Google would be releasing three variants. It was then scrapped and the tech giant settled for just two. Initially, there were phones known as taimen, muskie, and walleye. We were also told they would run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

The other variant, said to be the ‘muskie’, was recently sighted in AOSP. We’re assuming this is the unannounced Pixel version. We find it interesting that this was released together with stuff for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The AOSP file shows that Muskie is, or maybe was, a Pixel phone. What’s more interesting is the fact that it’s manufactured by HTC. There is no confirmation but there is a reference to an HTC battery on the lines. There is also a mention that the HTC-manufactured ‘muskie’ had a 3830mAh battery. That is bigger and definitely more powerful.

We have no idea why the third Pixel variant was disregarded but it could be because of its similarity and close in size to the final Pixel 2 XL. This appearance on AOSP doesn’t really mean anything but it’s just interesting to know there is another Pixel out there made by HTC.

VIA: XDA Developers