If you want to get yourself a new HTC device but it seems like you don’t have enough cash on hand, the Taiwanese OEM wants to extend you a little helping hand. It has partnered with TD Bank and its TD Partnership Programs to create the HTC Financing Program. Once you get credit approval, it will allow you to purchase some of the newest HTC smartphones and accessories through their online store and pay for it for 24 months with 0% APR.

If you find the newly-released HTC U11 pretty attractive but its $649 price tag is a bit too much for your wallet, the HTC Financing Program can help you out with that, providing you are able to meet its monthly payments of course. The first step is to go to HTC.com and add the device to your cart, as well as other accessories you may want to purchase as well. You need to have a minimum purchase of $599. During checkout, select the HTC Financing option. Carefully review your plan then apply for credit.

Once you’ve been approved, you will pay $0 at checkout. You will then receive monthly billing statements from HTC which will also give you your plan details and your other due dates, in case you’ve forgotten. You will have 24 months of equal payments at 0% APR. Since HTC Financing is a revolving credit line, you can use it for future purchases as well.

So if you’re planning to get the HTC U11 64GB variant, you will only pay $28 per month while with the 128GB one, you pay $31 per month. Both are exclusive of taxes and shipping fees of course.

