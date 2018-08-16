HTC has already been acquired by Google and so we’re expecting changes within the business. The next phone that will be released is the HTC U12 Life and the HTC Exodus. The HTC U12 Plus was released only last month. It’s not exactly the premium flagship we’ve been expecting but we’re just glad to know HTC is still announcing new phones. It may not be as prolific as before but we still want the HTC brand to remain as part of the mobile industry.

There’s a new rumor going on that HTC will take a different direction by not manufacturing the phone. Instead, it will let others build the phone starting with the HTC U12 Life. Nothing is certain yet but we understand the move if actually true since it’s what other OEMs are already doing–design a product and then let and ODM built it.

Doing so may help HTC to keep the business afloat since it will be cheaper. HTC won’t need to spend as much on employers and use their manufacturing facilities.

Let’s just review the next HTC U12 Life specs: 6-inch, 2160 × 1080, Full HD, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP & 5MP dual-camera, 13MP front shooter, and a 3000mAh battery.

