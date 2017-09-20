The moment that a major company announces that they are suspending trading because they are set to release “material information”, the first thing that comes to mind is that they are being acquired by another company. That’s precisely what people are thinking now as Taiwanese company HTC has suspended their trading, fueling speculation that they may announce a Google acquisition by tomorrow. This isn’t really surprising news as previous rumors said that Google is considering buying out their Pixel partner.

An alert from the Taiwanese Stock Exchange Corporation revealed that HTC will soon be sharing important information and so they have decided to stop trading its shares temporarily, effective tomorrow. Usually, when a company does that, the major announcement turns out to be another company buying out their shares, or at least a majority of their shares. Earlier this month, there were already rumors that Google will be acquiring HTC, so if it does turn out to be that, it’s not a surprising turn of events after all.

This is also not a brash action from Google as acquiring the company will mean having the HTC smartphone division under its thumb. The latter of course had a hand in the development of the Pixel and the Pixel XL, so this could mean that Google can expand its hardware division, paving the way for better flagship devices, in theory at least. HTC’s smartphone division has been floundering lately, so this will also be a welcome development for them.

We will probably know more about this “material information” by tomorrow, or at least the next few days. In the meantime, HTC shareholders will wait with bated breath.

VIA: SlashGear