The year 2018 will be a busy year for HTC. Last year’s rumor of Google’s acquisition of the brand has been fueled when the Taiwenese tech giant suspended trading back in September. Immediately after that, news broke that Google and HTC sign a billion-dollar deal on smartphone hardware business. No details have been shared but we learned HTC may be cutting down on releasing new smartphones this year. Google may also be busy with many other things but its hardware organization has just welcomed new teammates from HTC in a special welcome event.

Google and HTC have closed their deal officially. Some HTC employees are joining Google to start building more innovative devices. The tech giant is excited to welcome these talented people who, with decades of experience, are expected to bring to Google a lot of better things.

HTC is highly respected in the industry for bringing many firsts in the mobile industry. Google’s Senior Vice President for Hardware, Rick Osterloh, proudly shared that it was HTC who introduced the first ever 3G phone in 2005, as well as, the first touch-centric phone in 2007. The first all-metal unibody smartphone was also launched by HTC in 2013. If you may remember, Google also teamed up with HTC for the Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones.

The hardware division of the top tech giant has always been committed to building new mobile devices. Investments are also being made to advancing Google’s AI and further improving hardware and software.

HTC and Google’s partnership will ALSO help the latter expand in the Asia Pacific. In turn, Taiwan will be the biggest engineering site of Google in the APAC region.

