A couple of weeks ago, the Taiwanese tech giant HTC announced two new phones: the HTC Desire 20 Pro and the HTC U20 5G. Those were made available in Taiwan. We’re told it will only be sold in the country but we’re hoping other markets will also get them. That decision won’t help HTC in selling more phones because the market is limited to just its native country. The devices have the potential to become bestsellers especially the HTC U20 5G.

There are only a few 5G phones out so any new model is more than welcome especially if it’s from a known company that has proven track record in coming up great phones. Well, HTC hasn’t really introduced any bestseller in recent years but every new phone is a potential winner.

HTC Desire 20 Pro

Product videos have recently appeared on YouTube presenting what the HTC Desire 20 Pro and the HTC U20 5G can offer. Starting with the HTC Desire 20 Pro (image above), this smartphone is a mid-range that offers a large 6.5-inch LCD screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage.

There are multiple cameras: 48MP rear camera + 118-degree 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP Macro for 25mm close-ups + 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter is 32 megapixels. The main camera system offers night mode and portrait mode. The HTC Desire 20 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

HTC U20 5G



Meanwhile, the HTC U20 5G is a 5G phone that promises ultra-fast mobile Internet connection. It comes equipped with a larger 6.8-inch screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on a Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G modem, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The camera system and 5000mAh are just the same as the HTC Desire 20 Pro.

The HTC U20 5G can really be a winner. The 5G phone arena is still small so it’s easy to conquer, at least, right now. Thing is, we don’t know if HTC will release the phone outside Taiwan.