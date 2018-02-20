HTC is still its own brand although it already signed a billion-dollar deal on smartphone hardware business with Google. It’s no longer a rumor but Google’s hardware group has welcomed some HTC employees into the fold. HTC is believed to be cutting down on releasing new smartphones this year. HTC mobile chief Chialin Chang has recently resigned from his position but the company is still expected to launch new phones. Marketing may not be as aggressive as before but new HTC devices will still be introduced.

The HTC U12 aka HTC Imagine shown off recently at a tech event is arriving but another one is expected to be unveiled soon. Don’t be surprised if you hear about the HTC Desire 12 because this has been confirmed already, at least, by a retail box that was spotted by Android Authority.

Specs of the HTC Desire 12 have been leaked. As listed on the retail box, the Android phone will be equipped with a 5.5-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio display and 720 x 1440 HD+ resolution, a 12MP rear camera capable of 1080p video recording, 5MP front-facing shooter, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a 2730 mAh battery.

The HTC Desire 12 may or may not launch at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain but we’re hoping it will roll out before Q1 is over.

