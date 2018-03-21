HTC has finally rolled out the new Desire 12 and Desire 12+. These new phones have been on our radar since February when specs were detailed and we learned the mid-range phone would arrive with an 18:9 display. Earlier this month, phone specs and features of the Desire 12 Plus were also detailed. There’s no stopping those rumors and now, all the information we know we’ll be affirmed. Note that these are different from the U12+ that we’ve also been hearing about. The Desire 12 phones are mid-rangers with 5.5-inch and 6-inch screens, 18:9 displays, and 1440 × 720 IPS LCD panels.

Both feature the liquid surface design similar to the HTC U11. Instead of glass, acrylic is used but still have that premium look and feel. The HTC Desire 12 comes equipped with 2GB or 3GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 2TB, and MediaTek MT6739 processor. Meanwhile, the Plus variant runs on Snapdragon 450, 32GB storage, 3GB RAM, and microSD card slot.

The bigger model, the HTC Desire 12+, features a dual camera (13MP + 2MP) setup for great looking photographs, especially with the Bokeh mode. The Desire 12 only has a single rear 13MP camera. Both phones offer Phase Detection Autofocus, selfie camera with ƒ/2.0 and ƒ/2.4 aperture, and HTC Sense Companion.

No information on pricing and availability but we’re assuming the colors will include purple, gold, and black.

HTC Desire 12 / Desire 12+ Key Specs:

• OS: Android Oreo

• Processor: MediaTek MT6739 processor, Snapdragon 450

• Display: 5.5-inch / 6-inch HD+ display, 18:9 aspect ratio

• Dimensions: 148.5 x 70.8 x 8.2mm / 158.2 x 76.6 x 8.4mm

• Weight: 137g / 157.5g

• Battery: 2730 mAh / 2965 mAh

• RAM: 2GB or 3GB RAM / 3GB RAM

• Storage: 16GB or 32GB / 32GB

• Cam: 13MP camera / 13MP camera + 2MP camera (rear)

• Cam: 13MP

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

SOURCE: HTC