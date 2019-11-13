A new HTC EXODUS 1 is about to be released. There is already the Exodus 1s with a hardware wallet and bitcoin node support. This not-so-new model is still the original EXODUS 1 but updated with built-in Binance Chain and DEX support. The HTC Binance Limited Edition EXODUS 1 Smartphone has just been announced as the first phone ready for Binance Chain. People into cryptocurrency should look into this phone because it comes with special features like the Zion Vault crypto wallet app integrated with Binance DEX for direct trading.

The Binance Edition EXODUS 1 of HTC promises usability and speed, as well as, topnotch security. The bitcoin enthusiasts won’t choose the HTC Exodus if it’s not capable of cryptocurrency which is supposed to be really kept private, safe, and secure.

EXODUS 1 Binance Edition integrates the Binance Chain blockchain. Binance DEX is now supported so trading on-the-go is possible and convenient. Phone owners are given their private keys so only they can have access to the system and other digital assets.

The crypto exchange has just started. It still has a lot of potentials even if some are saying it’s already going down. For people who really understand bitcoin, there is much to be done. With the Binance and Trust Wallet apps preloaded onto the phone, bitcoin exchange will be easy and convenient.

The HTC EXODUS 1 Binance Edition is priced at $599 (SGD$889). Early buyers can receive USD $100 in BNB. HTC’s Phil Chen has this to say:“Binance is one of those fearless companies that challenge traditional financial systems and how things are done.”

Ched added: “Their vision of borderless finance is a cause that EXODUS also aspires to. We are excited to be supporting the Binance Chain and its DEX, which provides our community with the biggest spread and most liquid crypto exchange along with the trust minimization principle of empowering users to own their private keys and manage their personal bitcoin node comprehensively.

We believe this combination and our partnership will usher in a completely new paradigm of digital asset exchanges and corresponding interactions.”