If OnePlus never settles, there is one company that never gives up–HTC. HTC is still in the mobile business and we doubt it will go anytime soon. It may rethink of its strategies. The last one we featured was the HTC Wildfire E3 announced in Russia. That was released with quad cameras back in March. Before that, the HTC Wildfire E Lite launched with a light and simple design. Of course, we also won’t forget the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G.

As per our source, the HTC A100 will come with a 10.1-inch FHD+ screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a 7000mAh battery. The tablet comes with a 5MP selfie camera plus a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system with a single LED flash. It runs on Spreadtrum T618 which is Unisoc Tiger T618.

The phone’s price could be $200 which is about €168 and ₹14,837. The Android 11-powered tablet will also be powered by a 2 x 850 MHz Mali G52 GPU. Memory can expand up to 256GB with a microSD card slot.

HTC hasn’t really ventured into the tablet game. There was the Nexus 9 from 2014 but it was considered a Google product. No HTC tablet has been introduced since then.

We have no idea about HTC’s plans these days but we are assuming it wants to try in the tablet market. More 5G phones are also said to be in the works by Q2 2021 but we haven’t seen anything new. Well, the year isn’t over so we’re still waiting for anything from HTC.