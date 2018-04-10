If you’re the kind of person who gets even more competitive when you know the people you’re playing against (as opposed to random strangers you find online, then the latest update to the HQ Trivia game should be interesting. You will now be able to have “Friends on HQ”, a feature that detects which of your friends and family are also playing the game. This is probably the first major social feature of the app, but it will also not be the last.

If you’ve been living under a rock and have never heard of HQ Trivia game before, it’s obviously a trivia game that lets you win actual cash money if you make it to the final round. There are now millions of people playing it so the money you win might not be that significant since you have to split it with everyone who makes it to the end as well. Nevertheless, it’s still a pretty popular game right now and so adding social features will strengthen its user base.

Once you update to the latest version, it will let you search for and connect with your friends and family who are also playing the game through social networks and email addresses. Once connected, you can see which ones are playing a particular game and how they’re doing in the game. Now that HQ Trivia is trying to get sponsorship deals with Nike and Warner Bros, it’s important to have a solid user base and to keep it growing.

The Friends on HQ feature is now available for users in the UK. It will soon roll out to US players as well but for now, you’ll have to continue playing with strangers.

VIA: Tech Crunch