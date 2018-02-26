If you’ve been looking at your iOS friends earn a bit of money by playing a trivia game on their smartphone, now is your chance to do so as well. After a couple of months in the beta testing phase, you will now be able to download the stable version of the HQ Trivia game from the Google Play Store and start earning actual money. Well, you will earn if you get past all the 12 increasingly difficult trivia questions correctly, that is.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about HQ Trivia, let us tell you all about it. Once or twice a day, the app will host a live trivia game show where all those who are logged into the app are the contestants. It can be thousands or maybe even millions of people at the same time. You will have to answer each trivia question within 10 seconds whether it’s easy or hard. Eventually, you have to answer on instinct rather than knowledge because you have to beat the 10 seconds.

There are 12 rounds and you will have to answer the question correctly to move on to the next. If you do answer all questions correctly, you get actual cash prize. It depends of course on how much is up for grabs and also how many of you actually answered all the questions correctly. Even if the prize is $1 million, if there are a million of you, then you get $1 each. They automatically send you the money to the PayPal account that you registered.

This game became a huge thing for iOS users since there’s actual money involved. Now it’s time for Android users to get it on the action. You can download HQ Trivia from the Google Play Store for free.