Whoever thought that printing pictures can actually be a social activity? That’s what the folks over at HP actually thought when they were coming up with the second generation of the HP Sprocket pocket-sized photo printer. Aside from improving on the features of the first one and coming up with better colors, you will now be able to share the experience of bridging digital and physical with our other photo-crazy friends. Even the HP Sprocket app will also be getting new features in the near future.

There are several updated things that you’ll be able to find in this 2nd iteration of the Sprocket. Obviously, the printing quality is better with sharper and more colorful looking pictures. The printer is also now always on so no need to turn it on and off when you need it or when you don’t which sometimes takes up a few, valuable seconds. It will wake up once you print something and go to sleep once everything is printed.

But the selling point of this pocket printer is that up to 3 people can connect to the Sprocket so you don’t need to send files when you want to print a photo. All you have to do is connect, select the photos you want to print, and then just go ahead and print. You will even be able to see the queue and print status in augmented reality so you can see the blending of the physical and digital even more.

Coming later this year, you’ll be able to create a shared photo album for an event where people can have access to the photos and also contribute their own. You will also get to have easier, one-button access to be able to make fun photo prints so you won’t think of designs anymore.

The HP Sprocket 2nd Edition has four new colors – Luna Pearl, Noir, Blush, and Lilac. You can now get it at HP.com, Best Buy, and Amazon for only $129.99. The Shared Experiences on the app will be available later this fall.