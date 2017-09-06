HP isn’t exactly the top brand when it comes to Android devices but we can rely on it when we’re talking about Chromebooks. The company isn’t giving up though as it is still ready with a new tablet. The HP Pro 8 Tablet with Voice is the latest mobile device that can help one’s mobile productivity with its generous 8-inch display screen and 15-hour battery life. What’s better is you can replace the battery should it completely run out and you still need to do some work while on-the-go.

This new HP tablet is ideal for outdoor use. It’s ready for rough and tough weather conditions with temperatures ranging from as low as -10°C up to 50°C. Even under bright lights or direct sunlight, you can conveniently view the screen with its 500-nit brightness.

This tablet offers 11 languages so you can use it in your own language or dialect. For reading, it can offer up to 22 languages. As with any other tablets, you can use it with other peripherals as made possible by the micro-USB OTG.

Specs of this HP Pro 8 Tablet with Voice include the following: an 8-inch diagonal IPS HD Air bonding display, 10-point multitouch-enabled, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, MediaTek MTK MT8735 processor, one micro SIM card, and a 3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo. There’s also the standard sensors like proximity, gyroscope, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.

Price tag reads ₹18,942 which is about $296.

SOURCE: HP