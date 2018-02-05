Voice and virtual assistants will continue to impact the smart home market this year. We have seen at the recently concluded CES 2018 how OEMs and brands are becoming more aggressive in releasing smart products. A lot of smart speakers and smart displays were introduced and with these products, we can expect voice activations to be more common than ever. Another company joining the bandwagon is HP by allowing some of its home printers to respond to voice control.

This move is a great addition to the smart home game because it allows more convenience. It also brings some excitement to a rather plain task of printing. Voice activation is slowly being added to simple jobs and before we know it, most gadgets and appliances at home won’t need your touch. Just say the magic words and things will be activated.

HP printers have finally integrated voice support. Use Microsoft Cortana, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa to start printing from a web-enabled printer.

HP’s General Manager and Global Head of Home Printing Anneliese Olson said: “Integrating voice into the home printer is an undeniably useful application of the technology. For busy families, the virtual assistant ecosystem makes a lot of sense and connecting a printer to it is a natural extension within the smart home.”

Now that it is a part of the voice assistant ecosystem, printing at home is now easier and more convenient. Print anything from your weekly calendar to a shopping list to a coloring page, Sudoko puzzle, or a graphing paper sheet.

This is just one of HP’s many plans to lead in voice-enabled print technology. Parents will greatly benefit from this as it allows them to print anything and anytime for their kids’ needs.

SOURCE: HP