HP isn’t just a name to trust when it comes to printers. We already consider it as one of the top names when it comes to Chromebooks. We’re not talking about full laptops and netbooks but specifically Chromebooks. This category was introduced in 2011. It allowed OEMs to release their own Chromebooks powered by Chrome OS. Just like many brands can offer Android phones with the Android mobile platform, so do OEMs can also release their own Chrome OS-powered Chromebooks.

The last HP Chromebooks we featured here were the HP Chromebook x360 12 and 14b. Both offered touch display and pen support. Today, we’re being introduced to four new Chromebook models namely the HP Chromebook 11 G8 Education Edition (EE), HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE, HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE, and the HP Chromebook 14 G6.

The new Chromebooks are targeted for teachers and students. They are said to help improve creativity and learning whether in the classroom or at home. HP is one of the top brands when it comes to Chromebooks for education.

The company disclosed there are about 30 million students and educators all over the world that use Chromebooks for learning. That is not surprising because Chromebooks are easier to use, are usually lighter, and more affordable than full laptops.

The latest four models are expected to “help students create and collaborate to deliver meaningful outcomes for themselves and their communities” as per Andy Rhodes, HP’s Global Head for Commercial PCs and Personal Systems. They are under the HP Education Edition Chromebooks that feature enhanced durability and full-skirted anchored keys. They are splash-resistant as well and come with longer battery life.

HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE, HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE



These 11-inch devices are considered as rugged Chromebooks. They are the thinnest we know so far, offering both durability and portability. They come with Intel AMD chipset, MIL-STD 810G standard rating, spill-resistant keyboard, and support for Android and G Suite apps. For better communication and work management, these Chromebooks offer the HP Extended Range Wireless LAN and a webcam for real-time video conferences. ($259, February)

HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE



Like the first two mentioned, this one also runs on an Intel processor. It offers more personalization and interaction as the Chromebook turns into a tablet with the 360° hinge and the active HP Wacom EMR pen (option). It also comes with dual cameras. ($299)

Take advantage of the four modes—notebook, stand, tablet, and tent. The larger screen makes it a good choice for students and teachers.

HP Chromebook 14 G6



The HP Chromebook 14 G6 offers a bigger 14-inch diagonal screen, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM. It still runs on Intel chipsets. Feel free to use the HDMI or USB-C, long-running battery, and an optional HP Privacy Camera. It features a wide-viewing angle IPS screen, HP Extended Range Wireless LAN, and WLAN 802.11 ac 22 MU-MIMO23. ($289)