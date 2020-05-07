It’s been a while since we last heard from HP. No, we’re not thinking about printers right now or a new phone. HP just introduced the new Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise. It’s a new device for productivity and multi-tasking, making it ideal for school or work. HP has announced a number of new solutions for business owners and professionals. Especially in this season when people are working from home, it’s best to look for something that allows you to be creative, smart, and productive.

The HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise may be the perfect device for those looking for a new work machine. It’s powered by Chrome OS which means it can run some Android apps as well.

HP’s announcement of the new Chromebook is just perfect. We’re in this pandemic where many businesses are being affected. Almost everyone is adjusting with most workers being asked to work remotely.

In the past two months, we’ve known tech companies embracing the work-from-home setup. It’s good that brands and management are learning that such a system is possible. For those already enjoying this kind of setup, you’re probably looking for a new laptop to use.

The HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise is just one. There’s also the HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise and the HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6. HP wants to help employees enter the “New Normal” by offering these new Chromebooks.

HP’s Commercial Personal Systems global head, Andy Rhodes, has this to say: “As businesses and office workers adapt to the new realities of working from home during this unique time, the need for cloud-centric devices that are secure and easy to deploy has never been more critical.” Rhodes added, “Our new Chromebooks and mobile thin client solutions are purpose-built to address the needs of business users everywhere – whether they’re working from the sofa, kitchen counter, or eventually the office. We’re proud to collaborate with Google to drive innovation that helps businesses extend their resources further while empowering and delighting users.”

HP has worked closely with Google on these new Chromebooks. Work and businesses can improve flow and increase productively if people use the right tools.

Each model has its own special features. The HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6 comes with a wipeable keyboard to reduce the spread of germs. The HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise is considered the thinnest 14-inch business Chromebook in the world today. Meanwhile, the HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise features an edge-to-edge screen with HP Sure View Reflect (optional) and LTE connectivity.