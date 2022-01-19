Earlier this month, HP launched a slew of new products. We remember the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and HP Webcam Monitors being unveiled over at the CES 2022. This week, more durable devices have been introduced by the company for blended learning environments. It’s no secret that education faced a major shift the past couple of years because of the pandemic. If you’re looking for a new laptop, you may consider the new HP Fortis 14” G10 Chromebook and the HP Fortis 11” G9 Q Chromebook. Add an HP 320 FHD Webcam to complete your setup.

HP Fortis 14” G10 Chromebook

The HP Fortis line is mainly for blended learning. The notebooks under this series offers durability and strength. They are able to withstand spills and drops, thanks to the rubber trims and reinforced hinges. They are also easy to hold and transport.

They keyboard is spill-proof so you don’t have to worry about water or coffee getting inside. The battery is also protected with a new metal shield.

If you want a large screen notebook, there is the HP Fortis 14 with its 14-inch diagonal display. It helps any student stay productive during lecture or while studying. The anti-glare display is optional but is highly recommended.

The HP Fortis 14” G10 Chromebook allows efficient cloud-native learning. The Chromebook is powered by Intel processors. It features a 180-degree lay-flat hinge plus an 88-degree wide-viewing angle HD camera. The dual mics allow a more enjoyable collaborative learning. For added peace of mind, there is the HP Privacy Camera. For better management of your stuff, you may also avail of the Chrome Education Upgrade. Starting price is $349.

HP Fortis 11” G9 Q Chromebook



If you want a smaller display, there is the HP Fortis 11” G9 Q Chromebook. This one runs on a Snapdragon 7c compute platform by Qualcomm. It’s very thin and light but still does the job for students.

The notebook offers 4G LTE20 connectivity and boots up in a few seconds. This means anyone can use this from almost anywhere. It will be available in June. Price is still unknown.

HP 320 FHD Webcam



The HP 320 FHD Webcam is an all-in-one webcam. It’s very easy-to-use. It offers 1080p full HD videos at 21 and 30fps. It allows 66-degree wide angles and 360-degree rotation so you can easily use it for web conferences.

The USB-A allows easy set up so you don’t have to worry about complicated systems. For privacy, there is the removable lens cover when you don’t need the webcam. The HP 320 FHD Webcam will be up for sale for $39.99 next month.