So many new things are being unveiled at the CES 2022. That is expected and we have a few more from HP. The company has a new Chromebook entry plus new webcam monitors. HP has seen the reality of hybrid working in this pandemic so it’s coming up with products that are ideal and intelligent for collaboration and creation. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the latest notebook offering that can be perfect for work, online learning, business, or entertainment.

The new HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook comes with a haptic trackpad which is a first from the company. The Chromebook version can be for business as it offers collaborative experiences. Security is also a promise which is much needed especially when many people are working remotely and are far from one another.

The Chrome OS platform allows users to create and collaborate with ease. It is the most advanced Chromebook today that can be used for business. The trackpad offers efficient responsiveness and controls.

The device features a 360-degree design, a 5MP camera with lowlight enhancement for video calls, and four Audio by Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers. The Chromebook can support an optional magnetic pen so you can draw or take down notes.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook’s display comes with HP Sure Shutter for webcam security. Its HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen means sensitive data are protected from prying eyes. The notebook runs on Intel vPro which makes it the first Chromebook to use processor.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook can be used with conferencing monitors like the HP E24m and HP E27m. They allow you to experience as if you are having face-to-face meetings.

The webcam monitors come with 5MP tiltable privacy webcam and lighting sensors. They also feature front-firing speakers and noise-cancelling mics. They are also Zoom Certified so you know they can deliver high-quality video and audio. Other special features include HP Eye Ease always-on low-blue light and USB-C cable connectivity.