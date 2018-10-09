New Chromebooks have just been announced by HP and ASUS. The HP Chromebook x360 14 and ASUS Chromebook C42 are ready to be released in the market so if you’re looking for a new notebook computer that runs on Chrome OS, you may want to consider these new models from the two OEMs. HP’s new offer boasts a premium convertible design but with durability you can trust. The device comes with a decorative and protective coating that makes it ready for rugged use.

HP Chromebook x360 14

There are numerous HP Chromebooks already and we believe the brand is one of Google’s biggest partners when it comes to bringing reliable Chrome OS notebooks. There’s a move to come up with premium Chromebooks from the usual budget-friendly and affordable models we’ve seen in the past.

The HP Chromebook x360 features a large 14-inch Full HD IPS display, WLED backlight, 8th-gen Intel Core i3/i5 processor, 64GB onboard storage, and 8GB RAM. It’s ideal for video chatting with the HP Wide Vision HD webcam and the dual-array digital microphones built-in. The notebook converts to a tablet as made possible by a 360-degree hinge. The hinge allows the device to transform into four different modes depending on what you want to do with the Chromebook.

HP Chromebook x360 14 costs $599 and can now be pre-ordered from BestBuy.com and directly from HP.com. The laptop will also be ready for purchase starting October 21 from Best Buy stores.

ASUS Chromebook C42

The ASUS Chromebook C423 also features a large 14-inch touchscreen display and runs on a quad-core Intel processor. The battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Making this a winner is the NanoEdge design that allows a bigger screen for a more immersive viewing experience. It runs on Chrome OS but also offers Google Play Store support which means you can enjoy most of the Android mobile apps.

The ASUS Chromebook also has a 180° hinge so you can lay it flat when needed especially during a presentation for school or work. It’s durable enough as it passed a 20,000-cycle open-and-close test so you know it can last a long time.

Other specs of the ASUS Chromebook C423 include a 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, chiclet keyboard, multi-format card reader, HD Webcam, WiGi, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 3.1 support, and a 2 -Cell 38 Wh Polymer battery. No word on pricing and release date.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: ASUS