HP is expected to roll out a new generation of Chromebooks and Chromebox. We shared the good news only last January. A few months before that, the HP Chromebook x360 was announced. Today we’re finally learning about the first Chromebook detachable by the company that has been rolling out Chromebooks since 2013. We’ve lost count of how many models the brand has released but the HP Chromebook x2 is the first ever detachable. Don’t be confused though. It’s simply a hybrid convertible notebook and tablet.

HP is still in the computer business. We don’t think it’s going anywhere because the Chromebook sector is growing. It’s a new category of notebooks powered by Chrome OS. It’s a class of its own because a Chromebook is mainly an affordable laptop that offers basic mobile computing. However, more premium and high-specced Chromebooks are also being introduced in the market. As for HP, we know it will continue to come up with new models since there is a high demand for such.

The latest model is the HP Chromebook x2 that combines Chrome OS and Android. The whole Google ecosystem can be experienced on this device being the “first Chromebook detachable”. You can take advantage of both the Chrome platform and the Google Play Store as you can use it as a laptop and tablet in on. Remove the keyboard and then use it as an ordinary tablet running Android.

The HP Chromebook x2 is light at 1.62 pounds and is only 8.2mm thin and yet still offers a long battery life (10 hours max). It already runs on 8GB RAM and a 7th Gen Intel Core processor. It’s detachable as made possible by a magnetic hinge. Other specs include a Quad HD8 12.3-inch diagonal Corning Gorilla Glass 4 touchscreen display, up to 32GB onboard storage, 100GB of free Google Cloud storage, B&O Play-tuned dual speakers, 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie shooter, audio jack, microSD card slot, and USB TypeC port.

HP will release the Chromebook x2 on June 10 via Best Buy with a $599.99 starting price tag.

SOURCE: HP