This is the latest Chromebook from HP. There have been several models introduced but we haven’t featured anything new lately. This week, HP revealed new Chrome OS-powered devices. First in line is the HP Chromebook x2 11 detachable followed by the HP M24fd USB-C Monitor and the 21.5-inch HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop. These products have Chromebook certification which means they are optimized for Chrome OS. The launch of these three are just right for the opening of school and the threat of more lockdowns.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 comes equipped with a detachable keyboard so you can type properly for work or school. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c platform. It boasts an 11-inch 2K touch display, 3:2 aspect ratio, CNC aluminum unibody design, and an 11-hour battery.

The Chromebook also features a 5MP selfie shooter and an 8MP main rear camera. There is a kickstand that allows you to prop the device up 170-degrees. It also comes with a wireless USI-certified pen that can be used for drawing and writing. It offers WiFi 5 and 4G LTE connectivity (optional).

The HP M24fd USB-C Monitor is best for Chrome OS devices. It comes with 65w USB-C cable for power and laptop connectivity. Not much specs have been provided but the display looks large.

The HP Chromebase 21.5-inch All-in-One Desktop is also another powerful workstation. The display can rotate 90 degrees so you can use it in portrait or landscape mode. For a better viewing angle, you can tilt upwards up to 20 degrees. Other features include up to 256GB storage, up to 16GB RAM, Bang & Olufsen dual 5W speakers, and a 5MP selfie camera.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 costs $599.99. You can buy on Best Buy first but it will also be ready on HP webstore. The HP M24fd USB-C monitor will be ready in October with a $249.99 price tag. The Chromebase will be available on Amazon and Best Buy with an unknown price.