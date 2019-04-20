Chromebooks are still a thing but we haven’t featured anything new lately. The last related information we shared was that Instant Tethering feature for Chromebooks becoming available. That after the announcement of the ASUS Chromebook Education Series products back in January. This time, we’re sharing with you the new HP Chromebook 15 2019. This new Chrome OS-powered notebook will probably sell more because of the display size. At 15-inches, it’s ideal enough for watching your favorite movies, TV shows, and YouTube videos.

The HP Chromebook 15 2019 boasts of a full HD 1080p display (FHD). Its 15-inch glory (15.6-inch diagonal) offers touch goodness so you can also use it as a tablet although we doubt the display is removable or easily attached. The 8th-gen Intel Core i processor makes it fast. Onboard storage is up to 128GB SSD. Dual speakers come with B&O branding so expect premium audio quality.

HP describes the Chromebook with a 13-hour battery. That is a long time for a laptop. Thanks to the Chrome OS system because it is lightweight and offers battery optimizations.

As with the latest Chromebooks in the market, this one can also run Android apps from the Play Store. Choose from the million apps available and enjoy on the large screen.

The 15.6-inch screen is really huge from a laptop. HP guarantees the 88-degree wide-angle field of view from the HP Wide Vision HD camera will be great for video chats and selfies.

The HP Chromebook 15 for 2019 will be sold soon in the United States. Price tag reads $450. That’s a good price for a notebook with a huge display. Other specs and features include the following: 15.6-inch FHD IPS BrightView WLED-backlit touchscreen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, Intel Pentium Gold 4417U CPU, 4GB DDR4 SDRAM, 64GB eMMC storage, B&O dual speakers, Integrated Intel HD Graphics 610, Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.