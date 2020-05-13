Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei Technologies has grown strongly over the last few years owing to the unbeatable hardware specs. The brand is showing strong performance in virtually every segment of the market and the story continues with another mid-range phone which is going to launch on May 20. Yes, we are talking about the Honor X10 which supports 9 frequency bands for the most powerful 5G coverage on paper. This means an affordable option for people outside of China too.

The 5G bands supported by Honor X10 include – N1, N3, N38, N41, N77, N78, N79, N80, and N84. It also supports the dual-mode 5G network – NSA (Non-Standalone Access) and SA (Standalone Access). The phone can take on 500,000 hours’ worth of use with more than 250,000 calls according to tests conducted at the Huawei/Honor Xi’an Research Institute 5G Lab.

The 5G capabilities come courtesy the Kirin 820 5G SoC processor. It is quite powerful for a mid-range option as it has beaten Snapdragon 855 in benchmark tests. Measuring just 8.8mm thick and weighing around 203g, the phone packs a 4,200mAh battery for impressive backup. The 22.5W fast charging makes sure you’re never out of juice.

Coming onto other major specs, Honor X10 has a 6.63-inch IPS LCD display with 2400x1080p resolution and aspect ratio of 20:9. There’s a triple-camera setup comprising a 40MP Sony IMX600 primary camera, along with the 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front-facing shooter.

Honor X10 is going to have a price tag of $250 for the 16GB base variant and the 128GB version will come for $283. Still, there are few days to go before the official release, so the pricing and storage options should be taken with a grain of salt as they are not yet confirmed and are based on leaks.