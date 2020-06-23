Honor was rumored to be working on a big X10 series phone and now there’s some concrete news to back that. The 5G enabled phone will be called the Honor X10 Max and it will be launched on July 2. The reveal was confirmed by Honor on their official Weibo account. The talking point of this phone is the large 7.09-inch screen with a waterdrop notch which is well suited for people with big hands.

This big screen is going to have Full HD+ resolution at 1080 x 2280 pixels. A reliable tipster from China has also shared an image that shows the specs sheet of the X10 Max. According to the leak, this phone will have 174.46mm x 84.91mm x 8.3mm dimensions and at 227 grams is a tad on the heavier side.

Yet another leak also confirms the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, most probably on the power button. This also hints toward an IPS LCD screen since it does not have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, the phone will have 5,000 mAh battery with supported 22.5W rapid charger.

As for the internals, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC but the RAM configuration is still unknown. There will be a 48MP primary camera lens along with other lens(es) and a 8MP front-facing shooter. The image and specs leak also confirms the presence of an external speaker which doubles as the earpiece and microphone on the top side. The second stereo speaker is a front-firing one on the bottom of the phone.

Honor X10 Max will come with Android 10 having the Magic UI 3.1.1 skin on top. There is no word on the pricing of the phone yet. Surely, these teasers will be followed by more leaks to hint at the other specifications in the coming days.