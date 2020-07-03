A couple of months ago, the Honor X10 was introduced with triple rear cameras and 5G support. It is expected to have a follow-up in the form of the Honor X10 Max. It’s actually ready as Huawei’s sub-brand just made the official announcement. The phone is up for purchase beginning today, July 3, in China. The base model comes with 64GB onboard with 6GB of RAM for only RMB 1899 which is about $269. The 6GB RAM/128GB model is RMB 2099 ($297) while the 8GB RAM + 128GB version is RMB 2499 ($354).

HONOR X10 Max

HONOR X10 Max is also a 5G phone with powerful specs. It comes with a large 7.09-inch RGBW screen with dual speaker setup, NFC, and the same 5000mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge tech. Obviously, the large battery makes for long battery life. That’s enough for a whole day of average mobile consumption.

The Honor team actually tested the phone by playing Honor of Kings up to 12 hours. Music playback can last up to 50 hours. When it comes to imaging, there is the 48MP main camera. It can capture images and show them with up to 8000 x 6000-pixel resolution. It’s also great for low light environments as made possible by the f/1.8 maximum aperture and max of 51200 ISO. The phone can be availed from Vmall.

HONOR 30 Lite

Huawei’s Honor group also launched the HONOR 30 Lite. The Honor 30 series was launched in April and now it’s time for the Lite version. It joins the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, and the Honor 30 Pro+.

The device will roll out in the market on July 8 for only RMB 1699 ($240). This Honor 30 Lite is also a 5G phone, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. There’s 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM. There’s also the 8GB RAM/128 GB model.

The Honor 30 Lite runs on Android 10 topped by Magic UI 3.1. Unfortunately, you can’t find Google services. Other features include a decent 6.5-inch LCD, 1080p+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 16MP selfie camera under a teardrop notch, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The camera system is composed of a 48MP camera with 1/2” sensor and f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultrawide cam, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera allows 4K video recording with EIS. It also features Super Night Mode. Item is also available on Vmall.