Don’t forget. Huawei may not be allowed in the US but it still has Honor. The sub-brand can sell in the country. We’re not sure if all Honor phones reach the States but here’s another one from the group: the Honor X10. As promised, the phone was released yesterday, May 20, powered by a Kirin 820 SoC. The phone was introduced in China as the first 5G phone in the Honor X series. It boasts a triple rear camera setup with RYYB sensor, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

From the successful Honor X series, this Honor X10 will start selling in China this May 26. You can choose from these colors: Fiery Orange, Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue. The starting price is at RMB1899 ($267) for the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. With twice the storage, it’s RMB2199 ($310). The 8GB + 128GB version is RMB2399 ($337).

The mid-range flagship phones offer enhanced mobile 5G experience. The specs are almost premium but they are still affordable. It’s powered by a 4300mAh battery with 10V 2.25A fast charge. The 5G connectivity makes all the difference especially if you’re now looking for a smartphone that can offer an ultra-fast Internet connection at a budget-friendly price.

The 5G 7nm Kirin 820 processor can work on 5G and AI tasks without any problem. It’s good enough for gaming with the Mali-G57 GPU, six cores, and Smart Cache. The Kirin Gaming+ 2.0 comes with AI frequency modulation scheduling technology.

For gaming, the 90Hz refresh rate offers “buttery-smooth gameplay” as described. This also offers lesser eye strain and smoother scrolling, thanks to the TÜV Rheinland-Certified blue light filter. The 180Hz touch sampling rate helps in improving the mobile experience.

Other features of the smartphone include a Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound feature and an HONOR-developed amplifier. The device will also run on Magic UI 3.1 which is based on Android. We only know about the phone’s availability in China but expect other key markets to also receive the Honor X10.