Huawei has many new offerings this October. Aside from the Honor Mate 20 phones and the yet-to-be-unveiled Honor Magic 2, the top Chinese OEM also has the Huawei Watch GT. The wearable device follows the Huawei Watch 2. The Watch GT, you can say, is the next-gen smartwatch from the company that’s been making waves and introducing interesting innovations in the mobile industry. As early as March, we’ve been waiting for the new smartwatch we thought would be Huawei Watch 3 or the Huawei Watch 2 2018 model.

We’ve seen the Huawei Watch GT and got our hands-on feature but it’s not the last offer from the company. Another product from Huawei will be revealed on October 31 based on the image teaser below.

The Honor line has the new Honor Watch that we’re assuming is a cheaper variant of the Huawei Watch GT. See the giant watch outlined and peeking from the red, dusky skies.

Not to confuse the consumers, Huawei is both offering the Watch GT and this new Honor Watch. The latter follows the Honor Watch S1 from two years ago.

The event poster shows a watch with a round dial. The two hardware buttons are obvious and they remind us of the Huawei Watch GT.

We’re assuming the design of the new Honor Watch will be close or similar to the Huawei Watch GT–same look but with a different set of straps perhaps and some watered-down specs. Of course, the price should be lower too.

VIA: GizmoChina