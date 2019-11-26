The Honor View 30 is an obvious follow-up to the Honor View 20 that was unveiled just before 2018 ended. The phone was made available in January and this time, we’re learning about the new View phone from Huawei’s sub-brand. This one is more special because HONOR is adding 5G support. We’re adding this to the shortlist of 5G phones because there aren’t many models. By next year, we can expect more OEMs will join the bandwagon not only with premium flagship 5G phones but also with mid-range 5G devices.

The HONOR View30 Series brings the HONOR View 30 and HONOR View 30 PRO. The two variants are considered dual-mode 5G. The phones boast a Kirin 990 AI processor, SuperSensing AI triple camera, Aurora Nano Texture design, and GPU Turbo.

First unveiled in Beijing, these phones are expected to be released in China initially before other global markets. Honor (Huawei) is really serious in making it bigger in the mobile market especially now that it’s being challenged in the US. It continues to come up with connected and smart devices that will work within an ecosystem.

HONOR’s president George Zhao has this to say about the Honor View 30: “HONOR is committed to empowering individuals to lead more connected and intelligent lives in today’s 5G-enabled world. A 5G-enabled smartphone will change how we live, work and play and paves the way for boundless opportunities in the Internet of Things.”

Zhao also said the HONOR View30 Series is the brand’s “most innovative and compelling smartphone to-date”. With 5G, numerous 5G apps can be used in gaming, travel, and smart homes. When it comes to imaging, the SuperSensing Triple Camera includes the following: 40MP Sony IMX600 main shooter, 12MP Super Wide-Angle Camera with Cine-Lens, plus an 8MP Telephoto Camera. That setup is for the Pro version. The regular View 30 only has a 12MP Cine-Camera and a 109° super wide-angle lens. The dual selfie cameras include the 32MP AI Selfie Camera and 8MP Wide Angle Selfie Camera.