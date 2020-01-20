Huawei has a new winner as the Honor V30 Pro (View 30 Pro) hits the top two rankings on DxOMark. It now comes after the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G (123) with a score of 122. This is a feat but we’re not surprised that the Honor sub-brand could reach the top because it still is Huawei. The Honor View 30 Pro overtakes another Huawei phone–the Huawei Mate 30 Pro which is tied with the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition.

The phone was introduced in November and released in the market last December. It soon attracted a lot of fans and it seems they’re not disappointed. To review, the Honor V30 Pro comes with a large 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen, 8GB of RAM, and a HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset.

When it comes to the imaging department, there is a triple rear camera system that includes a 40MP 27mm primary camera, 12MP 16mm ultra-wide-angle, and 8MP 80mm telephoto with 3x optical zoom. They all have laser autofocus, PDAF, and OIS lens.

The phone scored an average of 122 (133 Photo, 100 Video). The camera offers results with high detail with low noise, good zoom performance up to the medium range, and accurate exposures with wide dynamic range. Expect accurate depth estimation with the effective bokeh shots. Texture and noise rendering are pleasant on nice night exposures.

Recorded videos offer accurate target exposures, effective stabilization. Good texture-versus-noise trade-off. Outdoors and indoor shots show nice color rendering.

Unfortunately, there are some downsides. Honor V30 shows frequent autofocus failures. The shadow areas show blue color casts. You may also notice some geometric distortion in ultra-wide shots. Stabilization and autofocus issues sometimes impact sharpness. Videos may show strong denoising artifacts in low light, tilting lens, Temporal noise artifacts, and slight autofocus instabilities in most conditions.