The much-awaited Honor Play 4 series has been launched and the two phones are feature-packed. Launched in China, the Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro are both 5G capable. Focus of the Huawei sub-brand with these devices is to fulfill the local needs of users and that’s why the series also has a variant of the Pro version that detects body temperature. This capability comes courtesy the infrared temperature sensor which can detect temperature ranging from -20 degrees Celsius to 100 degrees Celsius. Both the phones run on Android 10 OS with MagicUI 3.1 overlay.

Honor Play 4

The beefier of the two devices, Play 4 has a comparatively larger screen. It is a 6.81-inch IPS LCD panel having 1080p+ resolution. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of an in-screen reader. The phone weighs 213g and has dimensions – 170mm x 78.5mm x 8.9mm. On the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor (f/1.89), a wide-angle shooter (f/2.2), a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4), and a 2MP macro lens (f/2.4). There is a single front-facing 16MP (f/2.0) punch hole camera to the side.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC mated to 6GB/8GB (LPDDR4X) RAM. The phone has 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with MicroSD. It has a bigger battery pack of 4,300 mAh paired to a 22.5W fast charger. The 6GB/128GB Honor Play 4 version is priced at CNY 1799 ($253), while the 8GB/128GB variant comes for CNY 1999 ($281).

Honor Play 4 Pro

HiSilicon Kirin 990 powered Play 4 Pro has better performance than its sibling. It comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. Interestingly the phone has a smaller screen in comparison to Play 4, at 6.57-inch. This is a Full HD+ IPS TFT LCD having 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a dual punch-hole display housing the two front-facing cameras.

In the camera segment, the Pro version has just two rear cameras. One is a 40MP Sony IMX600 sensor (f/1.7) and the other is an 8MP telephoto shooter (f2.4) having 3x optical zoom, OIS and Laser autofocus. It also comes with AIS assisted by the powerful Kirin ISP. For selfies, there is a 32MP main shooter (f/2.0) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), both having fixed focus. Honor Play 4 Pro comes with a slightly lesser 4,200 battery but has a better 40W fast charging. The Pro model comes in another variant too which has an IR temperature sensor. The Honor Play 4 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 2899 ($408) while the IR version comes for CNY 2999 ($422).