A new Honor Watch is ready. The top Chinese giant has just launched the new HONOR MagicWatch 2 as its latest entry to the smartwatch game. It has long been anticipated since the last model was released earlier this year as the Honor Magic Watch which is basically the Huawei Watch GT. The second iteration is here as promised. And as with last year, the watch arrived with a smartphone–the Honor View 30. The Honor Watch Magic 2 smartwatch is here as a customizable smartwatch for those who want to live a healthier and smarter life.

The brand-new HONOR MagicWatch 2 boasts a Kirin A1 processor that can offer a 14-day battery. It is a smartwatch and fitness tracker that helps monitor health and wellness data, provides health insights, and full connection to other smart features or devices.

HONOR MagicWatch 2 is another timepiece that proves Honor’s excellence in wearable products. It is smart and very much capable of many features. The customized clock faces give users more personalization options together with the four watch strap choices.

HONOR’s President George Zhao said, “HONOR MagicWatch 2 is another strong product that helps to achieve the 1+8+N IoT strategy”. It is one step for the Honor brand to expand the ecosystem and be integrated with other smart devices in the local scene and the international wearable market. Zhao added, “The HONOR MagicWatch 2 cements our forward-thinking in smartwatch design and development of wearable products. Whether you are out for fitness training or work, HONOR MagicWatch 2 will keep you at your optimal performance inside and out.:

The HONOR MagicWatch 2 will be available for €179 RRP which is around $200 for the 42mm version. The 46mm model costs €189 RRP ($211). Other special features include the following: 15 fitness modes to use during workouts, 13 professional indoor and outdoor running courses, advanced healthcare monitoring to be your wellness advisor, and HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 technology for sleep-tracking.