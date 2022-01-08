Honor is ready to join the foldable game with the Magic V. It’s ready to jump into the mobile business. The Chinese OEM that used to be Huawei’s sub-brand has been teasing the device for several weeks now. A teaser video surfaced online. It’s believed to be a foldable phone game-changer. The launch date has been confirmed already and we’ll see the phone on January 10, Monday. The phone will come with premium specs and features including 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The Honor Magic V will be released in China. MySmartPrice has shared the image renders of the phone and they look legit. There will be three color options: Black, White, and Orange. The latter will come with a faux leather finish. The other two appear to have a glass back. The white shows some kind of striped pattern while the Black looks glossy.

Tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal also shared complete specs of the Honor Magic V. It will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The 6.45-inch screen will be slightly curved on one side.

Other specs include a 2560×1080 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 431ppi pixel density. The main foldable display will be 7.9-inch OLED with a 90Hz refresh rate, 381ppi pixel density, and 2272×1984 pixel resolution. There’s also 12GB of RAM, Adreno 730 GPU, and 256GB or 512GB onboard storage. The phone will use MagicUI 6 on top of Android 12. It will run on a 4750mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

There will be a triple camera system: 50MP primary (f/1.9) + 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2) + 50MP spectrum camera (f/2.0). It will feature dual-tone LED flashes.The selfie camera will be 42MP with an f/2.4 aperture under a punch-hole cutout placed in the center.

The announcement of the smartphone will be next week. It will probably compete with the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Let’s wait and see.