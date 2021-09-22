Huawei’s battle isn’t over yet. It seems to have been defeated already having lost its top rank in China. It’s not the only OEM affected. Even its former sub-brand, Honor, is being affected by the dilemma Huawei has previously faced. Technically, Honor is no longer part of Huawei. It is now owned by another Chinese company. There is no way Huawei can now reach the US. As for Honor, it is business as usual but things may change as it recently became a target of questions and a possible ban.

Honor may be put to the Entity List just like Huawei. That’s what a number of Republican lawmakers want. Well, even other agencies are believed to want Honor to experience the same fate as Huawei.

Honor could be part of the Entity List since the brand still has ties to groups previously tied to Huawei. This could still mean Honor may be seen as a security threat. If that happens to Honor, this would mean difficult times for the business and other companies that work with Honor.

Huawei has not been removed from the entity list. Even the new Biden administration didn’t lift the ban. Honor is now owned by Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology which many people are saying is backed by the state.

Interestingly, it seems to be different for the Commerce Department and State Department. There seems to be a divide. We understand that Huawei’s challenges may be on a different level but Honor is still closely related.