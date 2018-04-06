We didn’t see this one coming but Huawei will be unveiling a new Honor phone this May 15. A special invitation was sent out as an email announcement for an event set to happen in London, UK. The Honor phone appears to focus on artificial intelligence because of the ‘Beauty in AI’ reference. No other details were provided but we can assume this will be another mid-range phone with almost premium specs. We’re thinking it will have the same HiAI engine introduced with the P20 flagship.

After the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, this Honor phone could arrive with a similar design. If not the same specs, perhaps it will be a watered-down version of the P20 or something closer to the P20 Lite. We don’t think there will be triple Leica cameras but a dual camera system is possible.

We’re thinking this could also be a follow-up to the Honor 9. There’s the Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, and Honor View 10 released the past year. It could be the Honor 10 or Honor 10 Lite or Honor 11 since the ’10’ is already used for the Honor View 10, Mate 10 Pro, and P10. A mystery phone was also sighted on Weibo with a 5.7-inch screen and Kirin 970 chipset so this could be it.

May 15 is still over a month from today so expect related rumors and information to be leaked.

